Ministry Of Sports Organises Second 'Customer Councils' Session Of 2025 To Strengthen Operational Efficiency Within Private Sector Sports Institutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, Thursday, July, 2025- The Ministry of Sports convened the second 'Customer Councils' session of 2025, as part of its commitment to strengthening partnerships with private sector sports organisations and national federations. In line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision under the 'Forward Ecosystem' pillar, the session sought to advance the goals of the Zero Bureaucracy programme by improving the quality of sports services provided to customers, as well as streamlining sports licensing services.

Held at the Oxygen Gym in Dubai, the second edition of the council was attended by specialised teams from the Ministry of Sports and over 30 representatives from the National Paralympic Committee, Dubai Sports Council, Sharjah Sports Council, and Fujairah Municipality, and various sports clubs, private sports centres and sports federations.

The Ministry of Sports emphasized that the second Customer Councils of 2025 reflected the Ministry's aim to promote a customer-driven approach in service design. As a vital part of the long-term growth and development of the sporting ecosystem, we highly prioritise enhancing the private sector's contributions to the advancement of sporting activities. We believe that customers are best equipped to identify challenges and present ideas that elevate services. In line with this, we are committed to holding 'Customer Councils' as open and direct forums for creativity and innovation, placing the customer at the forefront of development processes.

In an effort to streamline the process, the Ministry highlighted that the elimination of redundant documentation and requirements, which reduces the number of data fields needed to obtain services, as well as the use of state-of-the-art technologies in the Sportifai platform. It further reaffirmed that the Ministry's goal to deliver an integrated and smart experience that enhances customer satisfaction, elevates performance efficiency, and strengthens institutional governance frameworks in the national sports sector.

Participants emphasised the significance of holding these councils on a regular basis, as they serve as an ideal practical platform for exchanging experiences and ideas, accelerating service improvements, encouraging innovation in the sports sector, and establishing an efficient and sustainable sports environment. They also commended the Ministry's commitment towards the initiative and its efforts to strengthen the sporting ecosystem.

Following the session, specialised work teams within the Ministry reviewed and analysed the feedback and suggestions made by representatives of sports organisations to categorise these insights and pinpoint any possible gaps in service delivery.

The 'Customer Councils' session represents the Ministry's proactive efforts to create a flexible, intelligent and integrated sports service system that is transparent and simple to navigate. They are governed in accordance with the authorised guidelines established by the 'Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services,' in an open, innovation-driven environment that focuses on shaping smart and integrated sports services.