Azerbaijan Weighing Up South Korean Cybersecurity Know-How

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digitalization have been discussed, Rashad Nabiyev, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to our country, Kang Kymgu. During the meeting, we discussed the functioning of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Korea, as well as the organization of its next session.

We also exchanged views on expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digitalization; the establishment of direct flights between our countries; and the potential for active participation of Korean companies in Azerbaijan," the post reads.