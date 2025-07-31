Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Is Expected To Advance At A CAGR Of 8.7% Through 2034 As New Clinical Trials And Targeted Therapies Reshape Care Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Forecast, combines robust epidemiological data with market trends, competitive landscape analysis, and patient journey assessments. The report forecasts that the Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) market in the 7MM.

The Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is expected to grow significantly in the 7MM, driven by the rising awareness among healthcare professionals contributing to earlier diagnosis, increasing chronic UV exposure, and the emergence of innovative therapies such as IFx-2.0 (TuHURA Biosciences), NIDLEGY (Philogen), MCLA 145 (Merus N.V.), ITI 3000 (Immunomic Therapeutics), PH 762 (Phio Pharmaceuticals / AgonOx), KT 253 (Kymera Therapeutics) and others.

DelveInsight's latest report, “Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast ,” combines robust epidemiological data with market trends, competitive landscape analysis, and patient journey assessments. The report forecasts that the Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) market in the 7MM which includes the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from USD 411 million between 2023 to 2034

Among the 7MM, the US market represented 44% of the total market size in 2023. Other major markets, EU4 and the UK, accounted for approximately 54%. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany held the largest Merkel Cell Carcinoma market share, followed by France.

The report also provides an in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecasts until 2034, segmented by Total Merkel Cell Carcinoma Incident Cases, Gender-specific Incident Cases, Stage-specific Incident Cases, Etiology-specific Incident Cases of Merkel Cell Carcinoma, and Total Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Cases in the 7MM.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 9000 incident cases of MCC in the 7MM. Among them, the United States accounted for nearly 37% of the cases in 2023. Furthermore, in the EU4 and the UK, approximately 80% of the total reported cases are associated with MCPyV, while 20% are linked to UV damage, indicating that MCPyV is the primary causative factor.

Recent Developments:



In July 2025, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network published updated guidelines for MCC treatment with several important changes, including ctDNA monitoring, Radiation timing, Hypo-fractionated radiation, and others.

In June 2025, the FDA lifted a manufacturing-related partial clinical hold on the phase 3 accelerated approval trial for immune agonist IFx-2.0. The trial evaluates IFx-2.0 as adjunctive therapy versus placebo with pembrolizumab in frontline treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic MCC.

In May 2025, a new clinical trial (NCT06940440) began evaluating the innate immune agonist IFx-Hu2.0 in patients with noncutaneous MCC of unknown primary.

In January 2025, 225Ac-SSO110 , a somatostatin receptor 2 (SST2) antagonist for targeted radionuclide cancer treatments of MCC developed by Ariceum Therapeutics, received clearance for a Phase 1/2 trial (SANTANA-225) and is expected to begin enrolling patients in the first quarter of 2025. In April 2025, a multicenter study of 1,049 Merkel Cell Carcinoma patients found that radiation within eight weeks of diagnosis improved survival and reduced disease progression risk by 36%. Surgical margins of 1-2 cm led to better outcomes. At five years, 83% of patients were alive and 64% had no cancer progression, highlighting the importance of timely treatment and appropriate surgery.

The Delveinsight report also discusses current diagnosis and treatment strategies for Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Existing drugs for MCC treatment include KEYTRUDA (Merck), ZYNYZ (Incyte Corporation/MacroGenics), and BAVENCIO (Merck KGaA).

The treatment depends on the disease stage and individual factors, primarily involving surgery as the first-line therapy, often combined with radiation or chemotherapy. Chemotherapy, once a key treatment for advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma, now plays a reduced role due to limited long-term effectiveness. Cytotoxic chemotherapy, while it has been effective for metastatic MCC, often leads to significant side effects by affecting normal cells.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that several companies are launching clinical trials to investigate new MCC treatment options or to improve existing ones. The Merkel Cell Carcinoma clinical development pipeline includes drugs such as IFx-2.0 (TuHURA Biosciences), NIDLEGY (Philogen), MCLA 145 (Merus N.V.), ITI 3000 (Immunomic Therapeutics), PH 762 (Phio Pharmaceuticals/AgonOx), and KT 253 (Kymera Therapeutics), among others.

Another pipeline drug, IFx-2.0 (developed by TuHURA Biosciences), is also set for phase III trial with KEYTRUDA for advanced MCC in 2025. These developments highlight the momentum in the MCC treatment landscape.

MCC presents significant challenges, especially in diagnosis, due to its rarity, unclear origin, and similarity to other skin lesions. DelveInsight's leading oncology consultant commented,“As MCCs are frequently misdiagnosed, biomarkers are needed to improve their detection to prompt biopsy to confirm diagnosis by histology and immunohistochemistry, respectively.” This highlights the potential of more precise and sensitive emerging diagnostic methods to revolutionize Merkel Cell Carcinoma treatment, driving market growth.

