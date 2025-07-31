Reconfiguration Of The Bonaventure Expressway Into A Boulevard: Construction To Begin In September 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGUEUIL, Quebec, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) is pleased to announce that work to reconfigure the Bonaventure Expressway into a boulevard will begin in September 2025, with site mobilization scheduled for late August. The project is expected to be completed in 2029. To keep traffic flowing throughout construction, at least two lanes in each direction will remain open on Bonaventure at virtually all times.

Out of a total project budget of $282 million, construction work on the new boulevard will cost $156.2 million. Duroking Construction was selected to carry out the work through a rigorous and transparent procurement process.

The project involves a complete reconfiguration of the sector. Traffic lanes will be moved away from the St. Lawrence River to create space for an 80,000 m2 green corridor along the shoreline. This massive corridor will feature two active mobility paths and landscaped public spaces, while reducing the road footprint and heat islands by 40%.

“We are delighted to reach this milestone in a journey that began several years ago,” said Sandra Martel, CEO of JCCBI.“A participatory approach was launched in 2019, followed by the design phase and the awarding of the construction contract. For nearly five years, we have worked closely with the City of Montreal, various partners and nearly thirty public interest groups to refine the project, which will significantly enhance quality of life in the surrounding community,” she added.

Key benefits of the project

Addition of a 2.5 km multipurpose path and pedestrian promenade, open year-round

The new boulevard will see active mobility paths added to an area where none currently exist. These paths will connect pedestrian and cycling networks on the West Island and South Shore to the Old Port and downtown Montreal. The new active mobility paths will remain open year-round.

Significant local greening efforts

The project will involve major greening efforts along the Bonaventure corridor, with landscaping designed to protect biodiversity. A total of nearly 32,000 trees, shrubs and perennials will be planted. Grassy areas will be adapted to the site's varied terrain, allowing users to sit, walk or ride along River.

Protecting the St. Lawrence River

JCCBI remains committed to addressing the environmental issues in the area. The project will include measures to protect biodiversity, and the Corporation plans to maintain or even expand its Solution Bonaventure project. Underway since 2016, this initiative involves containing and treating contaminated groundwater to protect the St. Lawrence River.

Prioritizing mobility

With more than 20 million trips annually, the Bonaventure Expressway is a vital link between downtown Montreal, the Port of Montreal, Highway 15, and the Samuel De Champlain Bridge. Road capacity will be maintained at three lanes in each direction, to ensure traffic flow along this critical corridor. To improve pedestrian safety and align with neighbouring areas, the speed limit will be reduced to 50 km/h. Three new intersections with traffic lights will also be added, making it easier and safer to cross the boulevard and access the green corridor.

About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. JCCBI also deconstructed the original Champlain Bridge. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.

