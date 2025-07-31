Newbeginnings Integrated Healthcare Selects Mindmetrix To Enhance Precision In Mental Health Diagnosis And Care
MindMetrix equips New Beginnings clinicians with data-driven insights that support more accurate mental health diagnoses and personalized care. The assessment begins with an adaptive, SCID-like screener and dynamically administers peer-reviewed rating scales, producing a comprehensive PDF report that highlights elevated probabilities across more than 60 DSM-5 conditions . By delivering actionable insights, MindMetrix has been shown to accelerate symptom improvement - cutting time to improvement by half, based on recent research.
“MindMetrix is pioneering a new era of precision in mental healthcare, and we're excited to leverage its proven capabilities across our network,” said Nadeem Bashir, CEO of New Beginnings.“This adoption reinforces our commitment to delivering quality care while continuing to find new ways to drive better outcomes and patient satisfaction.”
MindMetrix was created by a team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and researchers. The assessment was developed based on over two decades of treatment protocols and testing at the Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine, and is still being used there daily (as well as by clinics nationwide) to navigate today's increasingly complex diagnostic landscape.
“New Beginnings has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence and innovation,” said Joel L. Young, M.D., MindMetrix Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer.“We're proud to support their mission by offering a tool that facilitates early symptom recognition, enables patient-specific interventions, and ultimately improves mental health care for communities across the East Coast.”
About MindMetrix
MindMetrix is a comprehensive digital assessment platform built by providers, for providers. Rooted in established diagnostic standards and refined through two decades of clinical use, MindMetrix generates in-depth, actionable reports that strengthen clinical decision-making, reduce diagnostic uncertainty, and improve outcomes.
To learn more, visit .
Lauren Ahn
MindMetrix
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment