Punish Those Who Filed, Pursued False Malegaon Blast Case: Delhi BJP Chief
He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and all Congress leaders must apologise not only to the Hindu society but to the entire country, as the case was filed during the UPA regime.
Sachdeva said Hindus were falsely targeted and implicated in the case, a fact that the Special NIA Court's decision has now confirmed.
He demanded that legal action be taken against those who filed and pursued this false case.
Sachdeva stated that the Congress fabricated the false narrative of“saffron terror” or“Hindu terror” to protect real terrorists, but that conspiracy has now fallen apart.
Sachdeva said that those who used terms like“saffron terror” and“Hindu terror” should apologise to the entire nation.
“The country witnessed how Congress and its allies used such language against Hindus purely for the sake of appeasing a specific vote bank,” he said.
Sachdeva stated that the Congress tried to defame the majority community, but now that they have failed after the court's verdict, their leaders are talking about appealing against the acquittal in the Bombay High Court.
Earlier, the Special NIA Court in Mumbai acquitted the seven blast accused while giving them the benefit of the doubt.
The seven individuals who were put on trial included Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal; Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, then serving officer in Military Intelligence; Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay; Ajay Rahirkar; Sudhakar Dwivedi; Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.
The explosion killed six people on September 29, 2008, and 101 were injured in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Maharashtra, when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque during the holy month of Ramzan.
Following the blast, riot-like conditions erupted at the site, with local residents attacking police, further complicating the investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Cregis At Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025: Southeast Asia's Digital Future Requires Scalable Infrastructure
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
CommentsNo comment