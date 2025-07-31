Slice Into Summer With New Watermelon Flavored Slice Soda

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with natural ingredients,is a deliciously refreshing addition to the brand's lineup which includes flavors such as Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola, Ginger Ale, Grapefruit Spritz and Strawberry. Crisp and fizzy like a classic soda, Slice's better-for-you blend has 35 calories, has no high fructose corn syrup and has a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics – it's a soda you can feel good about.

"More than just a summer flavor, the new Slice Watermelon Soda is a feeling. We're channeling playful, carefree energy from decades past while delivering on what today's consumers want: bold taste and fizz, real ingredients, and functional benefits," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Slice Soda. "We're reinventing the soda experience by putting joy and wellness into the same can."

Available now, the new Watermelon flavor can be found exclusively in the refrigerated section at Albertsons banner locations coast-to-coast, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and Star Market stores.

About Slice Soda

Slice Sod is the classic soda you know and love, now made better. Born in 1984 as a mainstream soda, Slice was reimagined and reformulated by Suja Life, a leader in healthy beverages, for today's consumer. A leveled-up version of the original that tastes like pure nostalgia, Slice is boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda that contains a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Available in a variety of flavors from citrusy favorites like Orange and Lemon Lime to iconic Grape and Classic Cola, each can is 40 calories or less with only five grams of sugar or less, and never any high fructose corn syrup. Slice is non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. For more information on Slice, including where to purchase it, please visit and follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is the leading, vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of plant-based, better-for-you cold-pressed juices and related beverages committed to delivering function, nutrition and superior taste to a diverse, national consumer base. Formed in 2022, Suja Life is parent company to Suja Organic and Vive Organic , the leading beverage brands harnessing the power of organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients to provide functional products loaded with vital nutrients. In 2025, Suja Life relaunched Slice Sod , a classic soda it reimagined and reformulated for today's consumer. In partnership with Paine Schwartz Partners, Suja Life was founded to merge years of CPG industry expertise and propel brands that encompass a shared mission to craft products held to the highest standards of quality and wellness. Today, Suja Life leads the nation in organic and cold-pressed juices and shots, with a growing portfolio of brands. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Slice Soda