Blackline Safety Corp.


2026-01-13 03:23:42
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:08 AM EST - Blackline Safety Corp.: Announced G8, the next evolution of worksite safety and the most connected wearable the company has ever built. Designed from the ground up as a true platform, G8 combines advanced gas detection, lone worker protection, and radio-quality communication in one rugged device that connects workers to each other, to their safety teams, and to the broader digital worksite-with real-time data streamed to the cloud to keep safety and operations leaders informed. Blackline Safety Corp. shares T are trading down $0.10 at $6.75.

Baystreet.ca

