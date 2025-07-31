Wellness Starts From Within: Activia Gut Glow-Up Campaign Marks New, Modern Chapter With Launch Of Activia Proactive Yogurt And Product Refresh

"We've seen an organic glow-up among Gen Z and Millennials in particular, who are embracing a healthier mind-and-body approach to wellness," said Derek Neeley , VP of Marketing, Gut Health at Danone North America. "As a premier probiotic yogurt brand that has been dedicated to educating and supporting consumers for more than two decades, we're energized by the growing awareness of gut health as a foundation for overall wellness. This momentum presents a unique opportunity to reintroduce Activia-cutting through the noise and helping people feel confident amid the trending conversation around gut health, while also connecting with a new generation discovering our brand for the first time."

New Look, Same Gut-Health Goodness

An ode to its 20-year heritage, Activia is making its big screen debut with a cameo in the upcoming Freakier Friday film this August. The reformulated Activia Probiotic Low Fat Yogurt features a new look, simpler ingredients and 25% less sugar per 4 oz serving** all while delivering the same great taste and science-backed benefits consumers know and love. Still powered by Activia's exclusive probiotic strain that survives the journey to the gut, the updated formula is rich and creamy, and packed with billions of live and active probiotics. Available in a variety of delicious fruit-forward and classic vanilla flavors, it's a gut-friendly staple made to support your day from the inside out.

Glow-Up with Activia and Disney's Freakier Friday

To help fans kick off their own glow-up and celebrate the premiere of Disney's Freakier Friday, Activia is debuting a limited-edition, crystal ball inspired Glow-Up Bag that will help you see into a gut-healthy future - filled with everything needed to connect your inner gut health with your outer glow. Contents include a coupon for 14 days of Activia-because research shows consuming Activia twice a day for 2 weeks can help support your gut health***, a custom compact, sleep mask, jade roller and tickets to see Freakier Friday in a theater near you. Fans can claim their clutch for free at ActiviaGutGlowUp on Friday, Aug. 1 while supplies last, with a second drop happening on Friday, August 8.

As part of its mission to make gut health more accessible and empowering, Activia has teamed up with renowned wellness expert, Dr. Amy Shah, to offer approachable, science-backed guidance to help people support their gut health and feel their best. Getting ready for her own red-carpet moment, Dr. Shah attended the world premiere of Freakier Friday in Los Angeles this month – Check out the action here .

Together, Activia and Dr. Shah aim to cut through the clutter of wellness advice - making gut health feel modern, personal, and refreshingly easy to digest.

"Wellness should feel empowering - not overwhelming. So many aspects of our overall health - energy, mood, digestion, even immunity - begin in the gut," said Dr. Amy Shah. "That's why I'm excited to partner with Activia to bring a fresh, modern approach to gut health - one that's rooted in science, grounded in real-life habits, and designed to spotlight the importance of inner health, not just outer glow."

Introducing NEW Activia Proactive

Meet your newest gut glow-up essential: Activia Proactive, a thick and creamy low fat yogurt with billions of live and active probiotics-plus 3g of prebiotic fiber per serving to help feed the good bacteria in your gut. As the newest addition to the Activia lineup, NEW Activia Proactive helps support gut health*** the Activia way-deliciously good and backed by 20 years of science-and also has:



10g of complete protein per 5.3oz serving

0g of added sugar* and no artificial sweeteners

A good source of calcium and vitamin D to support strong bones 3g of prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bacteria in your gut

Activia Proactive is available now in Vanilla, Strawberry, Mixed Berry, and Peach Mango in 4ct multipacks retailers nationwide for $4.69 MSRP. To find Activia Proactive at a store near you, visit .

Start glowing from within with tips, tricks and the latest from Activia! Follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

*Not a low calorie food.

** Reformulated Activia probiotic and fiber yogurts have at least 25% less sugar (8-9g total sugar per 4oz serving) than the previous formula (11-12g per 4oz).

*** Enjoying Activia twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, which includes gas, bloating, rumbling, and abdominal discomfort.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & CoTM, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.

About Disney's Freakier Friday:

"Freakier Friday," the eagerly anticipated sequel to the Disney classic starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theaters nationwide August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. "Freakier Friday" is directed by Nisha Ganatra, and the screenplay is by Jordan Weiss, with a story by Elyse Hollander and Jordan Weiss, based on the book "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, p.g.a., Andrew Gunn, p.g.a., and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Ann Marie Sanderlin, Mario Iscovich, Nathan Kelly, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

