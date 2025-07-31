Registration Now ICH Q9(R1) Quality Risk Management (QRM) Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 17, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stay informed on ICH Q9R1 Quality Risk Management updates and their practical implications for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Learn the latest Q9R1 requirements, addressing regulatory observations on risk management inadequacies. Connect with experts to enhance your QRM understanding.

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICH Q9(R1) Quality Risk Management (QRM) Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stay updated on the recent revisions to ICH Q9R1 Quality Risk Management by regulators and gain insights into its practical application in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

This training is crucial to understand the revisions made in response to regulatory observations of inadequacies in quality risk management processes, which have shown unjustified assumptions, unsystematic approaches, inadequate formality relative to risk, subjective evaluations, and potential impacts on product availability

Participants will be brought up-to-date with the latest requirements of Q9R1, understanding its changes and their implications for pharmaceutical products and processes across various situations and product types.

Engaging with experts in the field provides an ideal platform to grasp these recent updates comprehensively and discuss their practical implications.

Benefits of attending



Keep up to date with the changes

Understand the implications on products and processes

Discuss new terms such as subjectivity, uncertainty, importance and complexity Stay abreast of the latest thinking on Quality Risk Management (QRM)

Certifications:



CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Anyone from the pharmaceutical industry or related academia who wants to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest thinking on QRM, including:



Manufacturing, production management, and technical support functions

Development scientists

Engineers

Regulatory departments

Quality Assurance Supporting companies such as equipment suppliers and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



Background to Q9(R1) regulatory update

Summary of the main steps for a QRM approach from 'Initiation to Review'

Explanation of the main changes and how this will impact development and manufacturing processes

Introduction of new terms such as formality, risk-based decision-making, subjectivity, and what they mean

Examples of good and poor practices in the use of QRM for a range of pharmaceuticals

The importance of QRM and product availability risks How risk may change across the product lifecycle with examples

