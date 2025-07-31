403
Eight people get killed, others harmed in Russian new attack
(MENAFN) A wave of Russian drone and missile attacks struck multiple areas of Kyiv overnight, killing eight people and injuring more than 130 others, Ukrainian officials reported.
Among those killed were a mother and her six-year-old son. Officials said over two dozen sites across the capital sustained damage, including a residential building that collapsed from the strikes.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that 12 children were among the wounded, marking the highest number of child casualties in the capital during a single night since the broader conflict began.
Despite increasing pressure from the United States, Russian aerial assaults have continued. President Donald Trump has warned of stricter sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin fails to agree to a ceasefire by August 8, but the threat has yet to deter further strikes.
Throughout the night, the city echoed with the whirring of drones and the sharp booms of missile impacts. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia had launched 309 drones and eight cruise missiles. While many were intercepted, several managed to penetrate defenses, causing significant destruction on the ground.
Officials noted that the scale of this latest assault made it the most intense since Trump advanced his earlier ceasefire deadline. The promise of additional sanctions from Washington appears to have had little immediate influence on Moscow’s military actions.
