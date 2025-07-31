Talkingpoints Celebrates 10 Years Of Impact With Powerful New Solution To Combat Chronic Absenteeism

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. schools face record-high rates of chronic absenteeism, TalkingPoints marks its 10th anniversary with the launch of a groundbreaking Attendance Improvement solution-leveraging the power of family engagement to get students back in the classroom.

Since 2015, TalkingPoints has supported over 24 million educators and families by breaking down language, technology, and communication barriers to build strong, trust-based partnerships. Now, with absenteeism threatening student success nationwide, the organization is doubling down on its mission: to drive student success by unlocking the superpower of families to fuel their child's learning.

The result of partnering with families? Higher student achievement, stronger school-family trust, and most critically in this moment - improved attendance.

"High levels of chronic absenteeism remain a substantial challenge for U.S. schools-but attendance challenges are often symptoms of deeper issues. When schools engage families in two-way conversations, they uncover the real barriers and can act on them. At TalkingPoints, we've seen how trusted, accessible communication leads to stronger partnerships-and helps students get back to learning."

- Heejae Lim, Founder and CEO, TalkingPoints

Tackling the Absenteeism Crisis with Innovation

TalkingPoints' new solution transforms attendance data into daily, actionable outreach that builds stronger school-home connections and drives measurable impact. The new toolset includes:



AI-powered early warning alerts that personalize outreach and flag attendance risk warning signs



Data-driven guidance to help schools analyze and take action on the root causes of absenteeism

Evidence-based messaging that fosters trust and reinforces positive attendance habits

With this new suite of tools, TalkingPoints is turning every school-family interaction into a strategic lever for improving attendance and re-engaging students. TalkingPoints is proving that the most powerful intervention starts with a conversation.

About TalkingPoints

TalkingPoints is an education technology nonprofit driving student success by unlocking the power of effective family-school partnerships. For 10 years, its award-winning communication and family engagement platform has improved student and district outcomes nationwide. To date, TalkingPoints has connected more than 24 million educators, students, and families through over one billion conversations that build trust, foster relationships, and drive measurable gains in attendance and academic achievement. Headquartered in San Francisco, TalkingPoints supports school systems across the U.S. Learn more at .

