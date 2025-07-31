403
Authorities Find Dead Bodies from Biofuel Plant Explosion
(MENAFN) The bodies of two young girls and their adult male family member were discovered on Wednesday at the site of a biofuel facility blast in the U.S. state of Nebraska.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Horizon Biofuels plant.
According to a news agency, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg stated that the girls—both reportedly under the age of 12—had been at the Horizon Biofuels location prior to a scheduled medical appointment.
They were waiting for Dylan D. Danielson, 32, a worker at the facility.
Dodge County Sheriff Sergeant Brie Frank verified that the three deceased individuals were related.
The detonation happened around noon on Tuesday at Horizon Biofuels, which produces fuel pellets and bedding materials for animals.
The company is situated in Fremont, approximately 40 miles northwest of Omaha.
Authorities suspect the explosion was triggered by wood dust igniting within an elevator tower.
Spellerberg described the suspected cause as “really the only thing that makes sense” and referred to the incident as a heartbreaking event.
