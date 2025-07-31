AEYE Health Appoints Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr. Pamela F. Gallin As Chief Medical Officer To Support AEYE-DS' Rapid US Expansion

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health , the leader in AI-powered retinal diagnostics, announces the appointment of Dr. Pamela F. Gallin as its Chief Medical Officer. A highly reputable and renowned ophthalmologist, Dr. Gallin brings decades of clinical, academic, and leadership experience that will advance AEYE Health's mission to prevent blindness and further support the rapid expansion of AEYE-DS in the United States.

Dr. Pamela F. Gallin, M.D., F.A.C.S., is a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology in Pediatrics at the Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian and The Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute at Columbia University Medical Center. She is Director Emeritus of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus at NewYork-Presbyterian and has served as an examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology Board Examination. With a career spanning over 43 years, Dr. Gallin is recognized globally for her major contributions to ophthalmology and her advocacy for clinical distinction and medical education. Dr. Gallin is the author of an international textbook in her field as well as two books as a patient advocate.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Dr. Pamela F. Gallin as AEYE Health's Chief Medical Officer," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO of AEYE Health. "Her extensive clinical expertise and dedication to advancing patient outcomes perfectly align with our mission to revolutionize diagnostic screening using AI. As AEYE-DS continues to quickly expand across the country, Dr. Gallin's vast experience and industry relationships will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and bring life-changing technology to every point of care in the U.S."

"I couldn't be more excited to join AEYE Health, a company dedicated to delivering groundbreaking, point-of-care diagnostic technology directly to where patients need it most," said Dr. Pamela F. Gallin. "AEYE-DS is now the fastest growing solution in the country for diabetic retinopathy screening. This innovation holds enormous promise - especially for underserved communities, and I'm proud to be part of a team that combines technological excellence with a true passion for improving lives."

AEYE Health is transforming the future of eye care by harnessing AI technology to enable retinal disease screening at the point of care. Its FDA-cleared flagship product, AEYE-DS, enables on-the-spot AI diabetic eye exams without physician interpretation. The solution is the only one cleared by the FDA for a portable fundus camera and the only one that requires just one-image per eye, with no dilation, making it easy to implement in any point-of-care setting. By providing real-time screening without the need for physician interpretation, AEYE-DS empowers healthcare providers to efficiently detect eye disease, close critical care gaps, and most importantly, help prevent blindness on a large scale.

With Dr. Gallin joining the leadership team, AEYE Health continues to demonstrate its commitment to medical excellence, innovation, and rapid US expansion.

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a digital health company that provides fully autonomous, AI-based diagnostic screening solutions for retinal imaging with best-in-class clinical results and superior usability. The company aims to make diagnostic screening practical, accurate, and accessible. AEYE Health enables point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy to ensure that diabetics are regularly screened for diabetic retinopathy. AEYE-DS is the only FDA-cleared autonomous AI for diabetic retinopathy that requires just one image per eye and is the only approved AI for a portable camera. AEYE-DS is the fastest growing solution for diabetic retinopathy screening in the United States.

Media Contact

AEYE Health Press Team

[email protected]

SOURCE AEYE Health

