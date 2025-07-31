Chinese Tourism City Unveils AI-Generated Animation Video, Spark Online Buzz

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Dunhuang, a well-known tourist city in Gansu province of China, released an AI-generated tourism animation promotional video. According to Chinese media reports, the entire content of the video, including its lyrics and animations, was generated by an AI tool called Baidu Wenku. It ingeniously integrates local attractions and cultural customs into the two-minute cartoon, triggering a heated discussion on TikTok. After being shared to TikTok by users, the video has also sparked widespread discussion in the social media platform.

It is understood that this video was produced using the storybook/cartoon generation function of the Baidu Wenku app. Generating a two-minute animated video takes only 2 - 3 minutes. The high efficiency allows for rapid content creation, which can be extremely beneficial for timely marketing and promotion efforts.

Additionally, another remarkable aspect is the consistency of character images within this video of Dunhuang tourism. Achieving such consistency is a challenge that other AI tools often struggle with. The video generated by Baidu Wenku has managed to ensure that the characters maintain a uniform appearance throughout, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Moreover, Baidu Wenku has made significant breakthroughs in bilingual content generation. By overcoming the complexities associated with bilingual content, Baidu Wenku has opened up new possibilities for international promotion and cross-cultural communication.

About Baidu Wenku

Launched in 2009, Baidu Wenku boasts a collection of 1.4 billion authoritative and professional documents. In 2023, leveraging Baidu's ERNIE large language model, the platform underwent a comprehensive AI-powered transformation, evolving into an all-in-one AI content acquisition and creation platform. This upgrade expanded its applications across education, work, lifestyle, and entertainment sectors, introducing hundreds of AI-driven features, including Smart Powerpoint Slides, AI Document Generator, Industry Research Reports, AI Web Search, AI Cartoon Books, Genflow, AI Novels, AI Comics, and Image-to-Text Conversion.

Notably, the Smart Powerpoint Slides tool has achieved over 34 million monthly visits, ranking first globally, as per Jiguang MoonFox Data's2025 Smart Powerpoint Slides Industry Market Research Report. This function not only help 53% of users save their preparation time but are also redefining our concept of "presentation documents"-they are no longer static slides but have evolved into a "digital productivity hub" capable of real-time interaction, dynamic updates, and even aiding in decision-making, according to the report.

To date, Baidu Wenku's AI-powered monthly active users have surged to over 97 million, placing it among China's top-tier platforms: