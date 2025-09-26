Sauna Competitions Have Gone From Dangerous Endurance To Therapeutic Showmanship

MENAFN - The Conversation) When the British Sauna Society promises“multisensory theatre and dazzling skills” at the national Aufguss championships, you might wonder what on earth they're talking about. The German word Aufguss means“infusion”, but don't let that fool you into thinking this is some gentle aromatherapy session.

The idea of a sauna“championship” is likely to conjure visions of stubborn people engaging in dangerous endurance contests. Thankfully, Aufguss is nothing like that. Instead, it's more akin to figure skating than speed skating – a choreographed performance where infusion masters compete to create the most immersive sauna experience.

These Aufguss meisters combine carefully selected essential oils, which they aerosolise on hot stones, with music and light shows while skilfully manipulating the steam using towels and body movements.

Their ten-to-20-minute performances are judged on professionalism, heat distribution, waving techniques, fragrance usage, theme implementation, atmosphere and team spirit – yes, audience participation is expected.

But is this theatrical sweating actually good for you? The health benefits are surprisingly substantial. Sauna use is a form of passive heat therapy that typically involves multiple sessions of five to 20 minutes followed by cooling activities. Studies often report reduced blood pressure and lower cardiovascular disease risk , along with decreased inflammation throughout the body .

The reason lies in how repeated heat exposure challenges our cardiovascular system in a similar way exercise does . When we're exposed to extreme temperatures, our bodies redistribute blood from core organs to the extremities, such as the arms and legs, where the increased surface area helps dissipate heat more effectively. Blood vessels in our skin dilate to bring heat closer to the surface, while our hearts work harder to pump blood around this expanded network.

There's even evidence that regular sauna use prepares us for our warming planet . Heat acclimatisation increases blood volume, creating a sweat reserve we can access at lower core temperatures , promoting better cooling through evaporation – a handy adaptation given the inevitable increase in heatwaves we'll face, thanks to the climate crisis.

The aromatherapy element adds another layer of benefit. While often dismissed as fringe medicine, there's growing evidence that essential oils like lavender can be beneficial for mental health by reducing depression and anxiety . Music, too, has demonstrable mood-altering effects , with certain frequencies shown to reduce blood pressure and slow heart and breathing rates .

However, nature gives with one hand and takes with the other. Recent research shows that while heat exposure makes us resilient, it also accelerates biological ageing . Still, this seems a reasonable trade-off compared to the alternative.

UK Aufguss championship 2023.

Old-school sauna championships were less salubrious

The alternative, sadly, was demonstrated at the old competitive sauna world championships. Unlike today's artistic Aufguss competitions, these events tested pure endurance – whoever stayed longest without collapsing won. This dangerous format inevitably ended in tragedy when a finalist died and another nearly perished at the 2010 championships . Unsurprisingly, it was the last time such an event was held.

The difference is crucial. Our bodies constantly generate heat through metabolism, and in normal temperatures we lose it through radiation, conduction, convection and evaporation.

In extreme heat, most of these mechanisms become ineffective, except evaporation – hence, sweating becomes critical. Curiously, one rule of the old endurance competitions forbade wiping sweat away, essentially sabotaging the body's primary cooling method.

When heat exposure continues beyond our cooling capacity, core temperature rises above 40°C. Here, the body is on a point of no return as heat generated by metabolism increases . The chemical reactions keeping our cells alive begin breaking down, leading to organ failure and ultimately death.

Which brings us back to the choice between two very different types of competitive sauna. One celebrates skill, artistry and the therapeutic benefits of controlled heat exposure, combined with aromatherapy and music. The other was a deadly test of stubborn endurance that rightfully belongs in the dustbin of history.

I know which type of competitive sauna I prefer.