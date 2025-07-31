Dental-B Proclear Emerges As The Next-Generation Solution For Oral Appliance Cleaning

As the number of users relying on oral appliances such as dentures, orthodontic retainers, and night guards continues to rise, so too does the demand for effective and hygienic cleaning solutions. Addressing this growing need, Dental-B ProClear, a premium cleanser designed for pharmacy sales, is gaining popularity thanks to its powerful yet gentle cleaning capabilities.

Dental-B ProClear utilizes a patented enzyme-based foaming formula that effectively removes plaque, biofilm, and odor-causing bacteria, including Candida albicans. The micro-foam penetrates even the narrowest gaps in materials such as acrylic, metal, and thermoplastics. Unlike traditional cleansers, ProClear contains no abrasives or bleaching agents, making it safe for delicate materials and ideal for sensitive users.

The application is simple: users pump the solution into a container, immerse the oral appliance for just five minutes, and then rinse thoroughly with running water. The process is quick, hassle-free, and delivers a complete clean in minutes.

Clinical research in both Korea and overseas has shown that enzyme-based foaming cleansers like ProClear reduce plaque by over 80% and eliminate more than 95% of odor-causing bacteria when compared to water rinsing alone. It is especially effective for hard-to-clean appliances such as retainers, clear aligners, partial dentures, night guards, and sports mouthguards.

ProClear is registered as an over-the-counter (OTC) quasi-drug in Korea and is available in a convenient 200mL pump bottle. The retail price is approximately KRW 18,000, with bundled options available through major online platforms. The product is distributed by Taerim Commerce and manufactured under strict quality control standards.

A prosthodontist involved in the product development commented,“We've enhanced cleaning power while minimizing irritation-a key issue with traditional cleansers. The foaming action reaches areas that toothbrushes simply can't.” Users have echoed this sentiment, noting that ProClear“cleans fast and leaves a fresh feeling” and“doesn't leave any residue.”

Combining scientific efficacy with everyday convenience, Dental-B ProClear is positioning itself as the go-to cleaning solution for both patients and dental professionals.