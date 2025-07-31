Oneisall Named Official Sponsor Of Catcon 2025, Showcasing Smart Feeders And Water Fountains For The Modern Cat Parent

Empowering Cat Parents with Connected, Convenient, and Healthy Pet Care Products

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OneIsAll, the innovative pet tech brand known for its sleek automatic feeders and water fountains, is proud to be an official sponsor of CatCon 2025, taking place August 2 and 3 in Pasadena, California. At this year's event, OneIsAll will showcase its full range of smart hydration and feeding solutions designed to make life easier for cat parents and healthier for their pets.Attendees will get hands-on access to OneIsAll's best-selling water fountains and automatic feeders, including the newly launched 5L Dual Automatic Cat Food Dispenser with App Control. Designed for multi-cat homes, the dual feeder offers remote scheduling, voice call features and dual stainless-steel bowls, all managed through the OneIsAll app.From ultra-quiet, continuously filtered water fountains to Wi-Fi-enabled feeders that support portion control and fresh meals on a schedule, OneIsAll products combine smart technology with thoughtful design to support everyday feline wellness.“We're excited to connect with the vibrant CatCon community and introduce our latest smart products to fellow cat lovers,” said Terry Zhang, Founder and CEO of OneIsAll.“Everything we design is built to make life easier and healthier for pets and their people. CatCon is the ideal space to celebrate that bond.”Cat lovers can visit the OneIsAll booth #121 for hands-on product demos, expert tips, giveaways, and exclusive CatCon specials.For more information about Oneisall and its latest innovations in pet grooming and feeding, visit or follow us @oneisall.About OneisallOneisall is a pet care brand dedicated to "Transforming How You Pet", making grooming and feeding easier, more efficient, and stress-free for pet owners and their furry companions. With a passion for innovation & technology, and a deep understanding of pet care needs, Oneisall offers high-quality grooming tools, including professional-grade clippers and grooming vacuums, as well as advanced feeding solutions designed to simplify pet care routines. The brand's commitment to excellence and user-friendly designs has made it a trusted choice for pet owners worldwide. By combining innovation with a love for animals, Oneisall strives to enhance the bond between pets and their humans. For more information, please visit .# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Oneisall and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

