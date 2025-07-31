Army's Vice Chief Lt Gen Raja Subramani Retires From Service

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Indian Army's Vice Chief, Lt General N.S. Raja Subramani retired from service on Thursday after an illustrious military career spanning nearly four decades.

His retirement marks the end of a remarkable journey of service and commitment to the Indian Army and the nation.

Commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985 after graduating from the prestigious National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Subramani has served the army with distinction across diverse operational theatres, including the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

His career has been marked by strategic brilliance, operational excellence, and inspirational leadership, a Defence Ministry statement said.

An academically accomplished officer, Lt Gen Subramani holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College, London, and an M.Phil. in Defence Studies from the University of Madras.

These academic credentials complemented his field experience, shaping him into a strategic thinker and an operational leader with a deep understanding of India's security architecture, particularly along the western and northern borders.

Throughout his career, he held several key command, staff, and instructional appointments. His contributions have been pivotal in enhancing the Indian Army's operational preparedness and strengthening national defence capabilities.

In recognition of his exceptional service, Lt Gen Subramani has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM), and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

As he stepped down from the post of Vice Chief of the Army Staff, the Indian Army expressed deep gratitude for his selfless service, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication, and conveyed its best wishes for continued success and fulfilment in his future endeavours beyond the uniform.

Lt General Pushpendra Pal Singh will take over as the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff on Friday.