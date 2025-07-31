403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Bans Access to Speedtest Over Cybersecurity Threats
(MENAFN) Russia’s media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has officially banned access to the widely used internet speed-testing platform Speedtest, operated by US-based Ookla, citing significant risks to the nation’s digital infrastructure.
The regulator announced on Wednesday that the restriction was implemented “due to identified threats to the security of the public communication network and the Russian segment of the internet.”
Speedtest, which serves millions of users worldwide daily, is now discouraged by Russian officials, who are urging citizens to switch to ProSet—a domestically developed alternative—as part of Moscow’s intensified drive toward digital sovereignty.
Initial warnings about possibly blocking Speedtest surfaced in October 2024, when Roskomnadzor cautioned that the service might be cut off if it jeopardized the stability or safety of Russia’s internal networks.
The Russian publication Izvestia referenced a report from the International Communications Academy (ICA), an industry think tank, suggesting that Ookla could be transmitting data collected from Russia’s digital systems to US intelligence agencies. This, according to the report, elevates the risk of cyberattacks targeting Russian infrastructure.
The ICA’s recommendation to prohibit the service garnered backing from both the State Duma and the Federal Security Service, the newspaper added.
These concerns were further reinforced by the Public Communications Network Monitoring and Management Center, operating under Roskomnadzor. The center warned Wednesday, as quoted by media, that “The data collected by the US service may be used to plan, organize, conduct, and evaluate the effectiveness of attacks on Russian telecommunications networks, as well as on entities connected to them.”
Previously, Ookla was penalized twice by Russian authorities for breaching data localization laws. In July 2022, the Seattle-based company faced a 1 million ruble fine (around $12,000) for not storing Russian users’ personal data on domestic servers. A subsequent violation led to a heftier 6 million ruble penalty (approximately $64,500) in October 2023.
This move to block Speedtest comes shortly after a significant cyberattack on Russian airline Aeroflot earlier this week, which caused major airport disruptions and flight delays. Pro-Ukrainian hacker groups have claimed responsibility for the assault, prompting the launch of a criminal investigation.
The regulator announced on Wednesday that the restriction was implemented “due to identified threats to the security of the public communication network and the Russian segment of the internet.”
Speedtest, which serves millions of users worldwide daily, is now discouraged by Russian officials, who are urging citizens to switch to ProSet—a domestically developed alternative—as part of Moscow’s intensified drive toward digital sovereignty.
Initial warnings about possibly blocking Speedtest surfaced in October 2024, when Roskomnadzor cautioned that the service might be cut off if it jeopardized the stability or safety of Russia’s internal networks.
The Russian publication Izvestia referenced a report from the International Communications Academy (ICA), an industry think tank, suggesting that Ookla could be transmitting data collected from Russia’s digital systems to US intelligence agencies. This, according to the report, elevates the risk of cyberattacks targeting Russian infrastructure.
The ICA’s recommendation to prohibit the service garnered backing from both the State Duma and the Federal Security Service, the newspaper added.
These concerns were further reinforced by the Public Communications Network Monitoring and Management Center, operating under Roskomnadzor. The center warned Wednesday, as quoted by media, that “The data collected by the US service may be used to plan, organize, conduct, and evaluate the effectiveness of attacks on Russian telecommunications networks, as well as on entities connected to them.”
Previously, Ookla was penalized twice by Russian authorities for breaching data localization laws. In July 2022, the Seattle-based company faced a 1 million ruble fine (around $12,000) for not storing Russian users’ personal data on domestic servers. A subsequent violation led to a heftier 6 million ruble penalty (approximately $64,500) in October 2023.
This move to block Speedtest comes shortly after a significant cyberattack on Russian airline Aeroflot earlier this week, which caused major airport disruptions and flight delays. Pro-Ukrainian hacker groups have claimed responsibility for the assault, prompting the launch of a criminal investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment