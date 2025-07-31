403
Moscow Exchange Starts Ethereum Futures
(MENAFN) The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) — recognized as Russia’s foremost securities marketplace — announced that it will begin offering futures contracts connected to Ethereum, the second-largest digital currency, starting on August 5.
According to the announcement, these transactions will be available solely to certified investors.
The contracts will be based on the iShares Ethereum Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is operated by the US-based financial powerhouse BlackRock.
Earlier, on June 10, MOEX initiated the calculation and dissemination of a Bitcoin index and also launched trading of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which is also owned by BlackRock.
Back in August 2024, Russian leader Vladimir Putin enacted legislation to permit the experimental use of virtual currencies for cross-border settlements and foreign exchange (Forex) dealings.
The use of digital assets is steadily increasing in Russia, particularly due to the impact of Western penalties imposed on the country.
In some cases, Russian enterprises are resorting to cryptocurrency for executing global transactions.
