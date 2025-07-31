Weiser Books To Publish New Book By New York Times Bestselling Author Damien Echols

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Wheel/Weiser announced today that it will publish a paperback original by Damien Echols, scheduled for the Fall of 2026, with a companion workbook in Spring 2027, under the company's Weiser Books imprint. The Alchemy of the Broken Blade is a capstone work that represents the culmination of Echols' lived experiences, insights, and spiritual evolution, and details the mastery of his craft. Drawing on his deep knowledge of alchemy, ritual, and the spiritual "way of the warrior," Echols provides these books for anyone looking to become unstuck from a life of inaction and helplessness, who feels that the existing societal systems have failed them.

"I wrote this book because I believe the way we live needs to be reimagined. Not in some utopian, idealistic way-but in a grounded, embodied way. The systems around us have failed to offer us meaning. They train us to numb, to consume, to abandon our own inner work. The Alchemy of the Broken Blade is a call to live differently-not perfectly, but purposely," Echols explains about his forthcoming book.

Particularly focused on those who have experienced PTSD, addiction, or simply the quiet terror of meaninglessness, The Alchemy of the Broken Blade offers tools, not platitudes. Echols includes practices, rituals, forms, and breathwork that have carried him through hell and back-from death row and solitary confinement, from spiritual breakdown and resurrection, and from years spent clawing his way of out despair into a life he could stand inside of again.

"Damien Echols' voice resonates deeply with the spirit and traditions that have long defined Weiser Books-insightful, authentic, and rooted in esoteric wisdom. At the same time, his books offer a fresh, expansive perspective to the metaphysical space. Our collaboration with Damien marks a step toward embracing new voices that honor Weiser's legacy while helping us evolve with the future of spiritual and occult publishing," Amy Lyons, senior acquisitions editor at Weiser Books said.

"Access to Weiser Books-to their authoritative and serious works on alchemy, hermeticism, and spiritual development-sustained me during my years in prison, shaping the path I walk today. Joining their roster feels like coming full circle," says Echols.

"We're honored to welcome Damien to our roster of authors. We've long admired his work and feel that his spiritual journey will resonate strongly with our readers," added Michael Kerber, president of Red Wheel/Weiser.

About Damien Echols

Damien Echols is the author of several autobiographical and spiritual/magickal books, including Life After Death. He first became known as one of three teenagers, the West Memphis Three, convicted of a triple murder in 1994 despite the lack of physical evidence connecting them to the crime. New DNA evidence secured his release from death row in 2011. He has been featured in multiple books, documentaries, and podcasts. Echols spent his time on death row studying Buddhism and was ordained in the Rinzai tradition by a Japanese Zen master. An avid reader, he became interested in ceremonial magick and spent most of his eighteen years in prison studying the esoteric arts. He lives in upstate New York with his wife Lorri Davis.

About Red Wheel/Weiser, LLC

Red Wheel/Weiser is a leading independent publisher specializing in "books to live by." Based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, the company's imprints include Weiser Books, the premier publisher of occult and esoterica founded in 1957, Hampton Roads Publishing, New Page, and Career Press. RWW also serves as the full-service distributor for select publishers.

