Northern Jet Celebrates 30Th Anniversary With New Fractional Pricing On Their Challenger 300 And CJ3+

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This enhanced tax incentive allows qualified owners to, creating a compelling financial advantage for individuals and businesses investing in private aviation.

30th Anniversary Fractional Pricing:





CJ3+ – 1/16 shares starting at $537,500

Challenger 300 – 1/16 shares starting at $687,500

"This is a milestone year for Northern Jet, and we're proud to pair our proven service model with new ownership options that offer both value and versatility," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "With 100% Bonus Depreciation back for 2025, our clients can benefit not only from the convenience of private aviation-but also from substantial tax savings."

Northern Jet's fractional ownership program offers clients:



Guaranteed access to Northern Jet's fleet with as little as 24 hours' notice

Professional aircraft management , maintenance, and flight operations

Dedicated Owner Services and flight support team

Transparent hourly rates and predictable cost structures Access across Northern Jet's strategically located bases in Grand Rapids, Orlando, and Naples

With three decades of experience and a relentless focus on safety, service, and client satisfaction, Northern Jet continues to lead the private aviation space for high-net-worth individuals and companies throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

To explore fractional ownership or take advantage of 2025 tax incentives, visit or contact our team for a personalized consultation.

Media Contact:

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

732-334-8034

[email protected]

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet