Northern Jet Celebrates 30Th Anniversary With New Fractional Pricing On Their Challenger 300 And CJ3+
30th Anniversary Fractional Pricing:
-
CJ3+ – 1/16 shares starting at $537,500
Challenger 300 – 1/16 shares starting at $687,500
"This is a milestone year for Northern Jet, and we're proud to pair our proven service model with new ownership options that offer both value and versatility," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "With 100% Bonus Depreciation back for 2025, our clients can benefit not only from the convenience of private aviation-but also from substantial tax savings."
Northern Jet's fractional ownership program offers clients:
-
Guaranteed access to Northern Jet's fleet with as little as 24 hours' notice
Professional aircraft management , maintenance, and flight operations
Dedicated Owner Services and flight support team
Transparent hourly rates and predictable cost structures
Access across Northern Jet's strategically located bases in Grand Rapids, Orlando, and Naples
With three decades of experience and a relentless focus on safety, service, and client satisfaction, Northern Jet continues to lead the private aviation space for high-net-worth individuals and companies throughout the Midwest and Southeast.
To explore fractional ownership or take advantage of 2025 tax incentives, visit or contact our team for a personalized consultation.
Media Contact:
Dan Beldowicz
VP Sales & Marketing
732-334-8034
[email protected]
About Northern Jet
Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.
SOURCE Northern Jet
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment