Monport Laser Celebrates 5 Years Of Laser Innovation And Creative Possibility With Special Anniversary Discounts

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital world increasingly powered by creators and entrepreneurs, Monport Laser has become a trusted name in laser engraving technology. This year, the company marks a major milestone - its 5th anniversary - with a month-long celebration running from July 31 through August 31, 2025 .

Designed to honor its community of makers, small business owners, and creative professionals, Monport's anniversary campaign will feature exclusive giveaways, loyalty rewards, and some of the biggest discounts of 2025 - including up to 70% off select items and 9% off on all laser engraver accessories sitewide .

Five Years of Innovation - Built with the Community

Since its founding in 2020, Monport has grown from a promising upstart into a global force in laser cutting and engraving. With its range of industrial CO2 laser engraver machines and high-performance fiber laser engraving machines , the company has served tens of thousands of users across North America, Europe, and beyond.

From Etsy sellers to engineers, educators to DIYers, Monport's user base has played a central role in shaping the brand's development. Many users have built successful side hustles or businesses using Monport's technology, customizing everything from signage and woodwork to jewelry, leather goods, and product packaging.

"Our fifth year is a milestone, but it's also a mirror - reflecting the ingenuity of our users," said Monport CEO. "We've watched students become entrepreneurs, and ideas become full-scale production lines. This celebration is a moment of gratitude for that shared journey."

Month-Long Celebration: What to Expect

From July 31 to August 31 , Monport will host a multi-tiered event featuring exclusive rewards and curated savings for selected laser engraver for metal and CO2 laser engraver machines:

9% OFF on All Laser Engraver Accessories

All Monport laser engraver machine accessories will be discounted automatically at checkout - no code needed.

Up to 70% OFF on Laser Engraving Materials

Popular laser engraving materials such as wood boards and acrylic engraving sheets will be deeply discounted - ideal for bulk buyers and creators preparing for the holiday season.

Free Gift Package (Valued Over $200)

To thank the community, Monport will be giving away an exclusive anniversary gift box worth $200 - with your special laser engraver machine purchase. The package includes premium laser engraving materials, design tools, and exclusive Monport merch. Supplies are limited.

Double Rewards for Members

Loyal customers will receive 2x points on every purchase, part of Monport's ongoing effort to invest in its growing loyalty program.

Don't miss out - deals go live on July 31. Save your favorites or sign up for early access at Monport Laser official website.

Technology That Scales with Your Vision

Whether you're crafting a personalized gift or streamlining production workflows, Monport's products are known for precision, speed, and ease of use . The brand's machines - including its popular Monport MOPA fiber laser engraver and industrial CO2 laser engraver machines - continue to gain recognition for delivering pro-grade results without the premium learning curve or price tag.

For many users, Monport's tools have become foundational to creative business models - empowering small brands to produce high-quality products without outsourcing or high overhead costs.

"Monport gave me the ability to launch a full product line from my garage," said a customer featured in a recent Monport Maker Story. "I never imagined a laser cutter would become the heart of my business."

Check more customer reviews by Monport users worldwide.

Supporting Creators Through Education and Community

In addition to offering powerful hardware, Monport invests in user education through online tutorials, project templates, machine setup guides, and personalized support. The company's growing online community, including Monport's YouTube channel and Facebook group, fosters connection, skill-sharing, and collaborative learning.

The 5th Anniversary Event will also spotlight customer success stories , offering insight into how creators around the world are using Monport to launch ideas, solve problems, and bring art to life.

Check out the Monport Learning Hub for tutorials and real project examples.

Mark the Calendar: July 31 – August 31, 2025

As Monport celebrates this five-year journey, customers new and old are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time event. All offers will be available exclusively through the official website.

Inventory is expected to move quickly due to high demand. Early access via email and SMS notifications will be offered to Monport subscribers.

A Final Word:

Monport's 5th Anniversary is more than a celebration - it's a thank-you to every creator who has brought ideas to life, one laser pass at a time. As the brand steps into its next chapter, it invites makers everywhere to join in shaping the future of laser engraving.

Shop the anniversary collection, claim exclusive gifts, and discover what you can create next - all starting July 31 at Monport Laser.

