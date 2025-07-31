403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Toyota Maintains Top Carmaker Global Sales
(MENAFN) Toyota Motor has held onto its position as the world’s top-selling carmaker for the sixth year running, delivering 5.5 million vehicles between January and June 2025, as revealed in the company’s financial disclosures on Wednesday.
The company’s total global vehicle deliveries saw a 7.4% uptick compared to the same period last year, marking a new record for the Japanese automaker in terms of mid-year sales.
Within Japan, the brand experienced a robust 27.4% jump in sales, reaching 1 million units.
Meanwhile, international deliveries rose moderately by 3.6%, hitting 4.5 million vehicles.
The released figures also encompass the contributions of minicar producer Daihatsu and pickup truck maker Hino, which operate under the broader Toyota Motor Group umbrella.
Over the same half-year timeframe, Toyota’s sales in the United States grew by 4.2%, totaling 1.24 million units. In China, deliveries expanded by 6.8% to reach 837,744 vehicles.
Thanks to these achievements, Toyota once again outpaced its nearest competitor, Volkswagen AG.
Volkswagen AG reported a modest 1.3% growth in its worldwide vehicle deliveries, selling 4.41 million units during the January to June 2025 period, in comparison with the first half of 2024.
The company’s total global vehicle deliveries saw a 7.4% uptick compared to the same period last year, marking a new record for the Japanese automaker in terms of mid-year sales.
Within Japan, the brand experienced a robust 27.4% jump in sales, reaching 1 million units.
Meanwhile, international deliveries rose moderately by 3.6%, hitting 4.5 million vehicles.
The released figures also encompass the contributions of minicar producer Daihatsu and pickup truck maker Hino, which operate under the broader Toyota Motor Group umbrella.
Over the same half-year timeframe, Toyota’s sales in the United States grew by 4.2%, totaling 1.24 million units. In China, deliveries expanded by 6.8% to reach 837,744 vehicles.
Thanks to these achievements, Toyota once again outpaced its nearest competitor, Volkswagen AG.
Volkswagen AG reported a modest 1.3% growth in its worldwide vehicle deliveries, selling 4.41 million units during the January to June 2025 period, in comparison with the first half of 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment