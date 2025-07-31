Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toyota Maintains Top Carmaker Global Sales

2025-07-31 08:26:28
(MENAFN) Toyota Motor has held onto its position as the world’s top-selling carmaker for the sixth year running, delivering 5.5 million vehicles between January and June 2025, as revealed in the company’s financial disclosures on Wednesday.

The company’s total global vehicle deliveries saw a 7.4% uptick compared to the same period last year, marking a new record for the Japanese automaker in terms of mid-year sales.

Within Japan, the brand experienced a robust 27.4% jump in sales, reaching 1 million units.

Meanwhile, international deliveries rose moderately by 3.6%, hitting 4.5 million vehicles.

The released figures also encompass the contributions of minicar producer Daihatsu and pickup truck maker Hino, which operate under the broader Toyota Motor Group umbrella.

Over the same half-year timeframe, Toyota’s sales in the United States grew by 4.2%, totaling 1.24 million units. In China, deliveries expanded by 6.8% to reach 837,744 vehicles.

Thanks to these achievements, Toyota once again outpaced its nearest competitor, Volkswagen AG.

Volkswagen AG reported a modest 1.3% growth in its worldwide vehicle deliveries, selling 4.41 million units during the January to June 2025 period, in comparison with the first half of 2024.

