Aestheticmatch Expands Luxury Concierge Platform, Connecting Patients To Screened Plastic Surgeons Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AestheticMatch , the Tribeca‐based digital concierge for cosmetic procedures, today announced the full national roll‐out of its free matching service that personally guides clients to qualified plastic surgeons who pass the company's rigorous screening process. Designed to cut through confusing online marketing and pay‐to‐play doctor listings, AestheticMatch delivers a white‐glove experience-from the first inquiry to post‐operative check‐ins-at no cost to the patient.

"Buying a house or even a luxury car comes with seasoned brokers and robust comparison tools," said Phillip Hui‐Bon‐Hoa, founder of AestheticMatch . "Elective surgery, which is every bit as life‐defining and expensive, is still dominated by paid ads and anonymous reviews. AestheticMatch gives patients the concierge‐level guidance this decision deserves-without adding a single dollar to their bill."

Distilling Clarity From Chaos

A dedicated AestheticMatch concierge learns each client's goals, timeline, and budget, then curates a short list of surgeons whose portfolios truly align-free from paid placement or advertising influence. The concierge stays with the patient through consultation scheduling, pricing clarification, and post‐operative check‐ins, ensuring a seamless journey from first inquiry to final follow‐up.

Early data from the beta period underscore demand for the model:



92 percent consultation‐booking rate among matched clients. 99 percent "excellent" satisfaction score for transparency and trustworthiness.

What's Next



Doctor network growth. AestheticMatch is onboarding additional surgeons nationwide to deepen coverage in high‐demand specialties such as facial rejuvenation and body contouring.

Mobile experience. A companion app, now in internal testing, will let users visualize procedure outcomes on their own photos and instantly gauge typical costs in their area. Expanded patient resources. The team is developing procedure‐specific education hubs and recovery guides to further demystify the surgical journey

About AestheticMatch

AestheticMatch is a luxury, no‐cost concierge platform that connects people seeking cosmetic procedures with thoroughly screened plastic surgeons across the United States. By eliminating paid rankings and providing end‐to‐end human guidance, AestheticMatch empowers patients to make confident, informed decisions about their aesthetic journeys. The company is based out of Tribeca in New York City.

Media Contact

Sarah Johnson

PR & Communications Manager, AestheticMatch

+1 (781) 660‐7664

[email protected]

SOURCE Aesthetic Match

