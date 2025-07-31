Freddie Mac Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, July 31, 2025, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast , and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days.
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
