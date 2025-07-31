Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 Profit, Revenue Fall Sequentially, Exports Up
Revenue from operations also dropped, falling 5.66 per cent to Rs 38,605.2 crore in Q1 from Rs 40,920.1 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 40,493.4 crore, down 4.56 per cent from Rs 42,431.3 crore in the preceding quarter.
However, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the country's largest carmaker, reported slightly higher net profit of Rs 3,792 crore for the first quarter of FY26, than the Rs 3,760 crore recorded in the same period previous year.
The company's total income for April–June 2025 rose to Rs 40,493 crore from Rs 36,840 crore a year ago.
Net sales also increased YoY to Rs 36,625 crore from Rs 33,875 crore, as per the exchange filing.
Maruti, which produces popular models such as the Swift and Dzire, said the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to face sluggish demand in the first quarter.
Domestic sales fell 4.5 per cent, but this was offset by strong export growth of 37.4 per cent, leading to an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent compared to previous year.
“For the company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5 per cent was compensated by a robust 37.4 per cent growth in exports resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent for the quarter, year-on-year," it stated.
In total, the company sold 527,861 vehicles during the quarter, including 430,889 units in the domestic market and 96,972 units for export.
The company credited its export performance for cushioning the impact of softer domestic demand -- helping it maintain steady profitability despite industry headwinds.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment