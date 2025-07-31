Bitstamp By Robinhood Partners With BBVA To Provide Bitcoin And Ethereum Trading For Retail Customers
This launch enables BBVA retail clients in Spain to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies directly through the BBVA app. As part of this initiative, Bitstamp by Robinhood provides the underlying liquidity infrastructure, giving customers access to a secure and regulated platform to trade and hold these cryptocurrencies .
The launch follows BBVA's registration under MiCA, in accordance with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) framework aimed at strengthening regulatory clarity and consumer protection in the digital asset market across the EU. The registration helps align BBVA's new crypto services with applicable standards for safety and compliance.
BBVA's introduction of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody through its digital platform represents a significant step in connecting traditional banking with the growing demand for digital asset access.
This service also marks a significant milestone for BBVA, becoming the first traditional bank in Spain to offer direct cryptocurrency services to retail customers.Luis Martins, Head of Global Macro Trading at BBVA said: Žiga Kraševec, Head of Business Development EMEA at Bitstamp by Robinhood, said: About Bitstamp by Robinhood
Bitstamp by Robinhood is the world's longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange, providing safe and open access to crypto markets since 2011. Trusted by over five million retail and institutional customers, it is known for its secure, transparent, and regulation-first approach.
The company holds active licenses in key jurisdictions, including a BitLicense in New York, a Virtual Currency License in Louisiana, an MPI license in Singapore, and is the first exchange registered under the EU's MiCA framework via Luxembourg by Robinhood is the only crypto exchange to earn nine consecutive AA ratings in CCData's Exchange Benchmark report.
Bitstamp Limited is a subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
