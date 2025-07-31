Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
Churney , the predictive lifetime value (pLTV) platform backed by TLV Partners, is partnering with DemandBox to offer brands a full-stack solution that connects deep predictive insights with high-impact execution across creative, funnel design, and media strategy.
The partnership begins August 3rd, 2025, and marks Churney's first formal collaboration in demand generation. It's designed to help both companies' clients scale customer acquisition strategies focused on long-term value instead of short-term wins.
Churney currently drives predictive growth for brands like Underoutfit, Zapier, and Leadtech, and is integrated with performance teams across e-commerce, gaming, and fintech. The company also works directly with Meta, Google, and TikTok to help advertisers activate pLTV data for better bidding, targeting, and measurement.
DemandBox, founded by Avishai Sam Bitton (co-founder of Oribi), has helped companies like Insurify, Singular, and MoneyLion scale through performance marketing rooted in business fundamentals, not just creative churn.
This partnership ensures that Churney clients don't just know which customers are most valuable, but also have the creative systems and campaign velocity to act on that intelligence in real-time.
