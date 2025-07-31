Emirates Introduces Daily Service To Hangzhou

On the Dubai–Hangzhou route, Emirates operates a Boeing 777-300ER, featuring 8 First Class suites, 42 Business Class seats, and 304 Economy Class seats.

Emirates' conveniently timed service offers optimal connectivity for customers from 40 destinations in Europe, 21 in Africa, 13 in the Middle East as well as Brazil and Argentina, to Hangzhou via Dubai. The airline also offers convenient two-way connections from Hangzhou to key cities including Istanbul, Barcelona, Cairo and Johannesburg via Dubai.

The Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft offers up to 16 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity per flight, enabling the efficient transport of time-sensitive shipments such as e-commerce goods, pharmaceuticals, smart devices, and other high-value products.

As one of the world's largest hubs for cross-border e-commerce, Hangzhou boasts a complete digital trade ecosystem and advanced logistics infrastructure, serving as a key international gateway for many Chinese brands.

Emirates now operates 49 weekly flights to five major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. Through interline and codeshare agreements with China Southern Airlines, Air China and Sichuan Airlines, Emirates provides enhanced connectivity to destinations beyond its own network across China.

