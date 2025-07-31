403
Canadian Muslim organization expresses approval of feds recognition of Palestine
(MENAFN) A leading Canadian Muslim organization has expressed approval of the federal government's decision to formally acknowledge Palestinian statehood this coming September, describing the move as a “small step in the right direction” and a moment of historical importance.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) commended the announcement during a press briefing held in Ottawa. The group's CEO, Stephen Brown, described the government's plan as a pivotal milestone for Canada's foreign policy direction.
“This is a historic day for Canada. We're glad to see our country join the global majority towards the announcement of an upcoming formal recognition of Palestinian sovereignty in September,” said Brown.
He reaffirmed the group’s unwavering stance on Palestinian rights, stating, “We will never stop recognizing the right of Palestinian people to exist and their right to a sovereign state where they can govern themselves, set their own future and their inalienable right to self-determination.”
Brown urged for prompt action without further delay in acknowledging Palestinian statehood. “There can be no delays towards recognizing this inalienable right,” he said, adding that such a right “will never be subject to condition.”
He further emphasized that the government's move was not merely symbolic, noting, “This decision is more than symbolic.”
Brown connected the issue to the current crisis in Gaza, highlighting that the concept of sovereignty is vital for the survival and dignity of people facing hardship. He underlined that this includes Palestinians, especially “in the face of the government of Israel's ongoing atrocities.”
