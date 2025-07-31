403
China Protests U.S. Delegation Visit to Taiwan
(MENAFN) On Thursday, China declared its "firm opposition" to any formal engagement between Taiwan and the United States, responding to reports that a US congressional delegation is set to visit the island next month.
At a press briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasized that Beijing "firmly opposes any form of official interactions between Taiwan region and the US."
According to media, a leading Republican lawmaker is scheduled to head a congressional delegation to Taiwan in August, escalating tensions in the region.
Guo reiterated Beijing’s stance by stating, "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," and called on Washington to "stop interfering in China's internal affairs under any excuse" as well as cease "abetting Taiwan independentist forces."
He further urged, "Stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait."
Earlier this week, media also reported that the Trump administration refused to allow Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te to stop in New York en route to Central America.
Despite this, Lai’s office denied any plans for a visit to Central American allies.
The report additionally noted that Washington canceled a scheduled meeting with Taiwan’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo in June.
China views Taiwan as a rebellious province, while Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim and continues to assert its independence since 1949.
