Mohammad Parvez Ahmad aka “Bachi”) killed in an alleged police encounter in Jammu

2025-07-31 07:41:04
(MENAFN- greater kashmir) On July 24, 2025, 21‑year‑old Mohammad Parvez Ahmad, a Gujjar youth from the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, died after being shot during a police operation in the Satwari area, which police say involved firing while chasing suspected drug peddlers .
Parvez’s family and members of the Gujjar community strongly claim it was a “staged” or fake encounter, asserting that the deceased was innocent and not involved in drug-related activity.

Two separate probes have been launched:

A magisterial inquiry headed by the Sub‑Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Jammu South.
A police‑led Special Investigation Team (SIT) overseeing departmental investigation including suspension of two District Special Branch personnel .

The SDM has issued a public notice inviting information and evidence from anyone with knowledge of the incident. Submissions can be made in person, in writing, by email, or by phone, by August 4, 2025. Confidentiality is assured upon request .

Reactions and Political Response:

Community members protested at Jammu GMCH mortuary and demanded a swift and impartial investigation.

Political figures such as Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti called for time‑bound probes and emphasized rule of law over extrajudicial actions .


