403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mohammad Parvez Ahmad aka “Bachi”) killed in an alleged police encounter in Jammu
(MENAFN- greater kashmir) On July 24, 2025, 21‑year‑old Mohammad Parvez Ahmad, a Gujjar youth from the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, died after being shot during a police operation in the Satwari area, which police say involved firing while chasing suspected drug peddlers .
Parvez’s family and members of the Gujjar community strongly claim it was a “staged” or fake encounter, asserting that the deceased was innocent and not involved in drug-related activity.
Two separate probes have been launched:
A magisterial inquiry headed by the Sub‑Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Jammu South.
A police‑led Special Investigation Team (SIT) overseeing departmental investigation including suspension of two District Special Branch personnel .
The SDM has issued a public notice inviting information and evidence from anyone with knowledge of the incident. Submissions can be made in person, in writing, by email, or by phone, by August 4, 2025. Confidentiality is assured upon request .
Reactions and Political Response:
Community members protested at Jammu GMCH mortuary and demanded a swift and impartial investigation.
Political figures such as Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti called for time‑bound probes and emphasized rule of law over extrajudicial actions .
Parvez’s family and members of the Gujjar community strongly claim it was a “staged” or fake encounter, asserting that the deceased was innocent and not involved in drug-related activity.
Two separate probes have been launched:
A magisterial inquiry headed by the Sub‑Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Jammu South.
A police‑led Special Investigation Team (SIT) overseeing departmental investigation including suspension of two District Special Branch personnel .
The SDM has issued a public notice inviting information and evidence from anyone with knowledge of the incident. Submissions can be made in person, in writing, by email, or by phone, by August 4, 2025. Confidentiality is assured upon request .
Reactions and Political Response:
Community members protested at Jammu GMCH mortuary and demanded a swift and impartial investigation.
Political figures such as Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti called for time‑bound probes and emphasized rule of law over extrajudicial actions .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment