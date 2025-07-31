403
S. Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Faces Arrest Warrant Over Election Scandal
(MENAFN) A warrant for the arrest of former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been authorized by a court to compel his appearance for questioning amid allegations of election interference, according to a special counsel team on Thursday.
The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant following a request from independent counsel Min Joong-ki, who is spearheading an investigation into corruption charges linked to Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon-hee.
Yoon, currently detained on charges related to his brief enforcement of martial law last December, has refused the special counsel's summons to testify on two occasions.
Multiple media sources report that an assistant special counsel and a prosecutor are expected to visit the Seoul Detention Center where Yoon remains in custody.
Both Yoon and his spouse are under suspicion for accepting free opinion polls from Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed political broker, prior to the 2022 presidential election. This was allegedly in exchange for unlawfully endorsing a former People Power Party lawmaker during a parliamentary by-election that year.
Additionally, Yoon faces accusations of providing false testimony during the 2021 presidential primaries about his wife’s purported role in manipulating stock prices, which would constitute a breach of election laws.
