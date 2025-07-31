Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For August 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the upcoming month of August 2025.

Prices for Premium-grade petrol and Super will remain the same, as Premium-grade petrol will amount to QR1.95 and Super will amount to QR2 per litre for August.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel increased to QR2.05 per litre in August.



The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.