Cartier Provides Update On Its Chorrillos Project, Southern Bolivia

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the amended definitive acquisition agreement entered into between Cartier Bolivia and the Vendors (the“Agreement”) dated December 12, 2022, whereby Cartier Bolivia completed staged payments aggregating US$800,000 as consideration for 50% of the Vendors' capital quotas. As per the Agreement, Cartier Bolivia can acquire 100% of the Vendors' capital quotas for aggregate consideration of US$4.5 million, to be paid in staged payments on or before June 12, 2028.

In a separate transaction, the Company reports that pursuant to an agreement in principle reached on July 21, 2025, a Bolivian-based arm's length party acquired a 15% equity interest in Cartier Bolivia for proceeds of US$500,000, which was paid in cash on that date.

About Cartier Silver Corporation

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its recently acquired silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland & Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at

For further information please contact: