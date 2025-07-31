403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eastern Military Zone Intercepts Balloon-Borne Narcotics Smuggling Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 31 (Petra) – A military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army on Thursday announced that the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using remotely controlled balloons equipped with improvised devices within its area of responsibility.
The source said that Border Guard Forces, operating in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected a group of balloons carrying suspicious cargo. The balloons were intercepted and brought down inside Jordanian territory. Upon inspection, they were found to be loaded with narcotics. The seized substances were handed over to the competent authorities.
The source reaffirmed the Armed Forces' continued vigilance and full readiness to employ all available capabilities to combat infiltration and smuggling attempts, in order to safeguard the security and stability of Jordan.
Amman, July 31 (Petra) – A military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army on Thursday announced that the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using remotely controlled balloons equipped with improvised devices within its area of responsibility.
The source said that Border Guard Forces, operating in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected a group of balloons carrying suspicious cargo. The balloons were intercepted and brought down inside Jordanian territory. Upon inspection, they were found to be loaded with narcotics. The seized substances were handed over to the competent authorities.
The source reaffirmed the Armed Forces' continued vigilance and full readiness to employ all available capabilities to combat infiltration and smuggling attempts, in order to safeguard the security and stability of Jordan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment