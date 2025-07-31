Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eastern Military Zone Intercepts Balloon-Borne Narcotics Smuggling Attempt


2025-07-31 07:16:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 31 (Petra) – A military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army on Thursday announced that the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using remotely controlled balloons equipped with improvised devices within its area of responsibility.
The source said that Border Guard Forces, operating in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected a group of balloons carrying suspicious cargo. The balloons were intercepted and brought down inside Jordanian territory. Upon inspection, they were found to be loaded with narcotics. The seized substances were handed over to the competent authorities.
The source reaffirmed the Armed Forces' continued vigilance and full readiness to employ all available capabilities to combat infiltration and smuggling attempts, in order to safeguard the security and stability of Jordan.

