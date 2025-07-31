Voices Across The Network: Men's Health Month 2025 Fueled By Community-Led Momentum

Health Screenings and Free PSAs for men at-risk.

DC Men's Health Network Team Supports the Senate with Health Education and Messaging.

We need your support for Men's Health Month

Digital media and in-person campaigns centered around Men's Health Month in June of 2025 were a huge success and reported on herein.

- Jennifer Thompson, VP of Men's Health NetworkWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Men's Health Month 2025 ends, Men's Health Network (MHN) isn't just reflecting on engagement, it's recognizing a movement powered by people. This year, a groundswell of support emerged from MHN's own community of advocates, volunteers, and partners who took the message into their own hands and gave it momentum far beyond the organization's walls.MHN helped frame the conversation, raising key issues like mental health, preventative care, and the Lifespan Gender Gap, but it was the organization's broader network that turned awareness into action.“We're starting the conversation, but it's our community that's carrying it forward,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President at Men's Health Network.“This movement is being driven by our network of advocates, partners, families, and everyday people who believe men's health deserves a seat at the table. The momentum we're seeing shows that men's health is no longer an afterthought, it's becoming a shared priority.”A Collective Voice for Men's HealthThroughout June, individuals and organizations across MHN's network stepped up to lead. They shared stories, created content, organized events, and amplified messaging across platforms, not because they were asked, but because they saw the importance of speaking out.Influencers like @theblkwolf, @dadonpurpose, and @cartergood opened up about emotional strength, fatherhood, and building healthy habits. Health advocates including @ahealthypush, @mightywell, and @drtalkshealth posted educational resources that resonated with followers seeking guidance and connection. Meanwhile, voices like @sacredsons, @coachdereklovell, and @therealjdonnell challenged outdated stereotypes around masculinity, creating space for new conversations on mental well-being.Community health organizations, hospitals, and government agencies like @tdhgov, @stjoeshealth, @baptistmemphis, and @fitfathers joined in, leading local initiatives, promoting Wear Blue Days, and sharing critical information that helped bring men's health closer to home.This was not a campaign built by promotion, it was one sustained by personal investment and shared purpose.A Global Network with Local RootsMen's Health Month 2025 also saw meaningful contributions from MHN's international allies. From South Africa's @health4menza to the U.K.'s @gmhprogram, advocates around the world reinforced the idea that men's health is a global concern with deeply local impacts.At the same time, proclamations from nearly 100 cities and states across the U.S., along with a robust presence at in-person events like the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and the Memphis Men's Health Summit, demonstrated that public support for men's health continues to grow both online and on the ground.Looking Ahead: Building on Community PowerMen's Health Network will continue investing in its community-first model, supporting partner organizations, expanding its ambassador network, and advancing conversations around underrepresented topics like testicular cancer, fatherhood, chronic disease, and culturally relevant care.“Men's health is not about one campaign, it's about a reminder to connect on sometimes difficult conversations,” said Thompson.“When people from across backgrounds, professions, and experiences come together, and under a common purpose, change becomes not only possible, it becomes inevitable.”About Men's Health NetworkMen's Health Network (MHN) is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray, with health information and programming tailored specifically to their needs. MHN is the founder of Men's Health Month, Men's Health Week, and the Wear Blue awareness initiative.To access educational resources or join the movement, visit or follow @MensHealthNetwork on all platforms.

Jennifer Thompson

Men's Health Network

+1 571-577-7675

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.