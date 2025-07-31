Jharkhand Assembly's Monsoon Session To Begin Tomorrow
The meeting, chaired by the Speaker, was attended by leaders of all major parties, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi.
Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Hemant Soren called for constructive and meaningful debate on issues of public interest.
He emphasised that the Assembly is a vital democratic platform where the voice of the people must be heard clearly.
“The government is fully prepared to respond with facts and logic to every issue raised by the opposition,” Soren said, urging all parties to participate positively and uphold the decorum of the House.
Speaker Mahato also appealed to all members to maintain the dignity of the Assembly and adhere to its rules. He stressed the importance of active participation by all parties, saying that several key legislative and policy discussions are scheduled during the session.
“I hope all members will fulfil their responsibilities to the public and contribute to a productive session,” he added.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi expressed concern over the limited duration of the session, saying numerous pressing issues in the state deserved thorough debate.
He announced that the BJP Legislature Party would meet on Friday morning to strategise for the session.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Marandi accused the Hemant Soren government of ignoring public sentiment and failing to deliver on key promises.
The monsoon session will run from August 1 to August 7. The government is expected to table several important bills, while the opposition is gearing up to question the government on issues related to law and order, development programs, and policy decisions.
