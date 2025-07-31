India, Morocco Sign Agreement To Boost Judicial Cooperation: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral legal ties, India and Morocco have signed a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in judicial and legal spheres.

The agreements aim to strengthen institutional linkages, facilitate legal modernisation, and deepen mutual understanding between the two countries. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, provided this information in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He emphasised that this partnership would enable the legal communities of both countries to share knowledge, develop institutional strengths, and contribute to the rule of law through structured legal engagement.

The MLAT focuses on civil and commercial matters, enabling both nations to cooperate in the service of judicial documents, the taking of evidence through Letters of Request, and the execution of judicial judgments, decrees, settlements, and arbitral awards.

This agreement aligns with both nations' legal frameworks and ensures the widest possible measures of legal assistance. Alongside, the MoU signed between India's Ministry of Law & Justice and Morocco's Ministry of Justice focuses on the exchange of legal expertise, training, and research.

It aims to foster capacity building by organising symposiums, joint courses, and legal training programs.

The MoU also encourages mutual visits and delegation exchanges to study respective legal systems and administrative frameworks. A key component of the MoU is technological collaboration through the development and exchange of national judicial information systems.

This is expected to enhance justice delivery through digital means and modern legal tools.

To ensure practical implementation, a joint coordination committee will be established to plan annual cooperation programs, keeping financial viability in mind.

The agreement is seen as a milestone in deepening Indo-Moroccan diplomatic relations through enhanced legal and judicial cooperation.