3 Clear Indicators Triple H May Have Issues With Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns remains WWE's top star, but here are three backstage clues suggesting Triple H may not be fully behind him.

The Netflix documentary WWE: Unreal spotlighted talent like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and John Cena. Roman Reigns, despite being the face of the company, received almost no air time and no dedicated segment which is uncommon for someone of his stature.

Fans questioned this omission online. That near-invisibility lends itself to a theory that Triple H, the Chief Creative Officer, might have reservations or unresolved issues with Reigns behind the scenes.

Since losing the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, Reigns' booking has felt increasingly shaky. In-match setups have become repetitive: he returns, suffers a brutal beatdown, disappears again.

His character seems to be recycled in familiar storylines without real progression. For someone whose fame rests on dominance, that kind of fiction makes him look vulnerable and oddly sidelined, possibly reflecting Triple H's creative direction.

The Bloodline storyline was among WWE's most compelling arcs, with fans expecting a climactic showdown between Reigns and The Rock. Instead, Triple H fast-tracked the resolution, ending it with Solo Sikoa facing Roman at RAW's Netflix debut, leaving many feeling cheated.

After years of storytelling, the abrupt conclusion suggested a diminishing investment in Reigns' journey and a quick pivot toward new talent. It hinted that Triple H wanted to pivot away rather than let Roman's story reach a natural conclusion.