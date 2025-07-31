Crawford United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results



Earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter and $2.32 year-to-date

Sales of $46.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 24.5% from the prior year quarter

Net income of $5.1 million for the quarter and $8.3 million year-to-date EBITDA As Defined1 of $9.3 million for the quarter and $16.1 million year-to-date

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA), a growth-oriented holding company serving diverse markets, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, sales were $46.9 million compared with $37.6 million in the same period in 2024, an increase of 24.5%. In the quarter, the Company recorded operating income of $7.3 million compared with operating income of $5.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year, an increase of 43.3%. Net income was $5.1 million, or $1.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $3.3 million or $0.92 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 56.2%. EBITDA As Defined was $9.3 million in the quarter compared to $6.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year, an increase of 39.4%.

For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2025, sales were $90.2 million compared with $76.1 million in the same period in 2024, an increase of 18.5%. For the 2025 year-to-date period, the Company recorded operating income of $12.2 million compared with operating income of $9.7 million in the same period of the prior year, an increase of 26.1%. Net income was $8.3 million, or $2.32 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.3 million or $1.77 per fully diluted share, in the same period of 2024, an increase of 31.5%. EBITDA As Defined was $16.1 million in the year-to-date period compared to $13.4 million in the same period of the prior year, an increase of 20.6%.

Brian Powers, President and CEO, stated,“Our sales, gross margin, net income, earnings per share and EBITDA As Defined all reached record highs this quarter. We are pleased with the ongoing success of our business model and remain confident in our ability to achieve long-term strategic priorities. Crawford United is well positioned to pursue opportunities for increased revenue and profitability, always with an eye towards additional acquisitions."

About Crawford United Corporation.

Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, aerospace, transportation and energy. The company currently operates two business segments and produces a diverse portfolio of complex, highly-engineered products for customers who demand American-made quality. The Commercial Air Handling Equipment segment is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing large-scale commercial, institutional and industrial air handling solutions, as well as high quality HVAC coils, primarily for hospitals and universities. The Industrial & Transportation Products segment provides highly complex precision components and coatings to customers in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as a full line of branded metal, silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products. For more information, go to

Information about Forward Looking Statements .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company's future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as“guidance,”“outlook,”“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“seeks,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by the Company, are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including, but not limited to, those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, actual results of the Company could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) shortages in supply or increased costs of necessary products, components or raw materials from the Company's suppliers; (b) availability shortages or increased costs of freight and labor for the Company and/or its suppliers; (c) actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to public health crises, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; (d) conditions in the global and regional economies and economic activity, including slow economic growth or recession, inflation, currency and credit market volatility, reduced capital expenditures and changes in government trade, fiscal, tax and monetary policies, in particular the impact of any protectionist trade policies and related tariffs; (e) adverse effects from evolving geopolitical conditions, such as the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; (f) the Company's ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, and manage the larger operations of the combined businesses, (g) the Company's dependence upon a limited number of customers and the aerospace industry, (h) the highly competitive industries in which the Company operates, which includes several competitors with greater financial resources and larger sales organizations, (i) the Company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities in certain sectors, (j) the Company's ability to obtain cost effective financing and (k) the Company's ability to satisfy obligations under its financing arrangements, and the other risks described in“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

1 EBITDA As Defined is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the definition and table at the end of this release for a reconciliation of EBITDA As Defined to net income.