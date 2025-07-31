Crawford United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
| CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|46,854,462
|100
|%
|$
|37,636,088
|100
|%
|$
|90,168,573
|100
|%
|$
|76,075,727
|100
|%
|Cost of sales
|32,332,734
|69
|%
|27,224,773
|72
|%
|63,585,220
|71
|%
|55,419,379
|73
|%
|Gross Profit
|14,521,728
|31
|%
|10,411,315
|28
|%
|26,583,353
|29
|%
|20,656,348
|27
|%
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|7,191,273
|15
|%
|5,295,134
|14
|%
|14,360,044
|16
|%
|10,966,077
|14
|%
|Operating Income
|7,330,455
|16
|%
|5,116,181
|14
|%
|12,223,309
|13
|%
|9,690,271
|13
|%
|Other Expense and (Income):
|Interest charges
|308,916
|1
|%
|304,057
|1
|%
|635,540
|1
|%
|541,898
|1
|%
|Loss on investments
|-
|0
|%
|261,389
|1
|%
|-
|0
|%
|379,466
|1
|%
|Other expense
|69,307
|0
|%
|(5,557
|)
|0
|%
|420,962
|0
|%
|66,706
|0
|%
|Total Other Expense
|378,223
|1
|%
|559,889
|2
|%
|1,056,502
|1
|%
|988,070
|2
|%
|Income before Income Taxes
|6,952,232
|15
|%
|4,556,292
|12
|%
|11,166,807
|12
|%
|8,702,201
|11
|%
|Income tax expense
|1,822,383
|4
|%
|1,272,836
|3
|%
|2,905,923
|3
|%
|2,421,860
|3
|%
|Net Income
|$
|5,129,849
|11
|%
|$
|3,283,456
|9
|%
|$
|8,260,884
|9
|%
|$
|6,280,341
|8
|%
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|1.44
|$
|0.93
|$
|2.33
|$
|1.78
|Diluted
|$
|1.44
|$
|0.92
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.77
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|3,551,932
|3,540,656
|3,550,131
|3,536,834
|Diluted
|3,559,717
|3,552,513
|3,555,355
|3,545,473
| CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
EBITDA As Defined is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes certain charges and corporate-level expenses as defined in the Company's current revolving credit facility. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because management uses EBITDA As Defined to assess the Company's performance and believes that EBITDA As Defined is useful to investors as an indication of the Company's compliance with its financial covenants in its revolving credit facility. Additionally, EBITDA As Defined is a measure used under the Company's revolving credit facility to determine whether the Company may incur additional debt under such facility. EBITDA As Defined is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income or cash flow information calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA As Defined herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA As Defined:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|TTM Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|2025
|Net income
|$
|5,129,849
|$
|3,283,456
|$
|8,260,884
|$
|6,280,341
|$
|15,578,509
|Addback:
|Interest charges
|308,916
|304,057
|635,540
|541,898
|1,091,399
|Income tax expense
|1,822,383
|1,272,836
|2,905,923
|2,421,860
|4,531,312
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,172,282
|975,086
|2,348,287
|2,005,380
|4,477,267
|Stock-based compensation expense
|248,074
|232,225
|232,026
|844,579
|696,475
|Amortization of right of use assets
|609,802
|327,683
|1,210,618
|781,352
|1,861,398
|Loss (Gain) on investments in equity securities
|-
|261,389
|-
|379,466
|(12,059
|)
|Non-recurring acquisition-related expenses
|21,998
|23,588
|528,244
|112,651
|1,068,401
|EBITDA As Defined
|$
|9,313,304
|$
|6,680,320
|$
|16,121,522
|$
|13,367,527
|$
|29,292,702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment