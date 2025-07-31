LED Phosphor Powder Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Strategic Partnerships Forge Path For LED Phosphor Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Nichia Corporation Intematix Corporation PhosphorTech Corporation Merck KGaA Lumileds Holding B.V. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (Chemical Division) OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Denka Company Limited GE Current, a Daintree company Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd. QMAT Hanwha Solutions China Rare Earth Holdings Limited
