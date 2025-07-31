Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NASA's Casey Swails Hails NISAR Launch Success


2025-07-31 06:12:37
NASA's Deputy Associate Administrator Casey Swails praised the successful launch of the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite aboard GSLV-F16. She highlighted the mission's significance in Earth observation and global collaboration, calling it a proud moment for both space agencies and a milestone in US-India space ties.

