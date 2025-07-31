Canada To Open Exclusive Rockies Rail Route

Dhaka: Canada is set to introduce an exclusive luxury train journey called Passage to the Peaks in the summer of 2026.

This exceptional rail experience caters to travelers looking for a peaceful mountain retreat away from crowded tourist spots.

The route links the charming mountain towns of Banff and Jasper, offering passengers breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Canada's pristine alpine landscapes.

Along the way, the journey includes an overnight stop in Kamloops, with optional side trips to Lake Louise-a stunning glacier-fed lake famed for summer canoeing.

In anticipation of a major international sporting event in 2026, this new rail adventure is designed to ease visitor congestion in Vancouver by offering another daily travel option focused on Canada's iconic national parks and unspoiled mountain scenery.

Bookings are now open for June and July next year, with Passage to the Peaks operating for a single season only-making it a truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Travelers can select from one, five, seven, or nine-night itineraries, allowing flexibility based on their schedules and preferences.

The primary route begins in either Banff or Jasper, includes an overnight stop in Kamloops, and allows time to explore each of those towns.

The five-night itinerary offers a similar opportunity, but with more time to explore the towns. Additionally, it features a half-day tour of Jasper National Park, allowing for a better experience. However, seven-night routes can vary depending on personal preferences.

For example, one option excludes Banff but includes additional stops in Edmonton, Lake Louise, and Calgary. The other itinerary excludes Lake Louise but retains Banff.

The nine-night itinerary, dubbed the Grand Adventure, covers Kamloops, Calgary, Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper, and the Columbia Icefield, offering a comprehensive exploration of the region.

Passage to the Peaks, according to its organizers, is described as“all mountains, all the time,” allowing travellers to take a front-row seat to some of Canada's most impressive landscapes.

Those who opt for this experience will have the chance to see landmarks such as Rogers Pass, Shuswap Lake, Castle Mountain, the Spiral Tunnels, and Pyramid Falls through the glass ceiling, ensuring a panoramic view of the sights.

Prices for this train ride range from €1,937 (£1,670) for the two-day trip to €8,353 (£7,201) for the complete experience.

With limited availability, travellers should book early to secure their spot on this exclusive rail adventure, perfect for those craving a peaceful retreat amid Canada's most breathtaking landscapes.

