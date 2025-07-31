403
Kuwait Moh Launches 10Th Blood Donation Campaign On 35Th Invasion Anniv.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Thursday launched the 10th edition of the annual national blood donation campaign, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
Speaking at the launch, Al-Awadhi said the three-days campaign honors the sacrifices of Kuwait's martyrs and reflects national unity across government, military, and civil society sectors.
He urged citizens and residents to donate blood at all Ministry of Health centers, including the Central Blood Bank in Jabriya, noting that over 100 blood bags were collected in the first two hours of the campaign.
Assistant Director General of the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Yousef Mirshed affirmed the ministry's continued support for such initiatives, emphasizing their humanitarian and social dimensions alongside security duties.
Director of Blood Transfusion Services Dr. Reem Al-Roudhan said the campaign has been running for a decade to promote voluntary donation and save lives. Last year, about 95,000 units were collected, with a 4 percent annual increase.
She pointed to the effective participation of the military corps, represented by the Ministries of Defense, Interior and the National Guard, in addition to civil society institutions and private sectors. (end)
