Best Antivirus For Mac (2025): Avast Named Top Malware Protection For Apple Users By Software Experts

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Experts has named Avast Premium Security and Avast Ultimate as the top malware protection products for Mac users in its latest independent review. The announcement comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity threats targeting Apple devices, which, despite common belief, are not immune to malware or other forms of attack.

Best Antivirus for Mac

Avast - widely recognized for its consumer cybersecurity solutions, providing cross-platform digital protection through antivirus, privacy, and performance tools.

While macOS includes several built-in security features, rising online activity and increasingly sophisticated threats have prompted experts to urge Mac users to adopt third-party protection. Malware, phishing sites, scam emails, and unsafe Wi-Fi networks continue to expose vulnerabilities, and users are increasingly turning to security software that can adapt in real time.

Software Experts' 2025 analysis focused on product performance across four core areas: malware protection, usability, real-world effectiveness, and feature set. Avast was recognized for delivering strong performance in each category, offering comprehensive coverage through both its standalone Premium Security product and its full-featured Ultimate suite.

Avast Premium Security for Mac includes essential protections against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and phishing threats. Features such as real-time malware detection, email scam filtering, and advanced ransomware protection were highlighted for their ability to respond to both traditional and emerging threats. The software also provides alerts for insecure Wi-Fi networks and fake websites, enabling safer online shopping, banking, and browsing.

Reinforcing its focus on comprehensive protection for Mac users, Avast has introduced Scam Guardian Pro, an AI-powered feature now included in Avast Premium Security. Designed to combat increasingly sophisticated online scams, Scam Guardian Pro combines three key tools: Avast Assistant for 24/7 natural language guidance on suspicious websites, messages, and links; Web Guard, which scans web content and code in real time to detect hidden threats; and Email Guard, which uses contextual AI to flag risky emails before they are opened.

Avast Ultimate expands this offering to a multi-device solution. In addition to the core antivirus protections, it includes a VPN for encrypted browsing, a device performance optimizer, and an anti-tracking tool designed to limit online profiling and targeted advertising. The bundle is compatible with Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS, supporting users who operate across ecosystems.

In 2024, independent lab AV-Test awarded Avast the Best macOS Security Award for Consumer Users, stating: "One of the best products for protecting macOS is definitely Avast Security." The company also received strong marks in 2023 from AV-Comparatives, earning the Top-Rated Product Award after achieving Advanced+ in six out of seven categories. AV-Comparatives cited Avast's interface and onboarding process as user-friendly for both experts and first-time users, while also awarding Gold in its Real-World Protection and Malware Protection tests.

The recognition from Software Experts aligns with a broader industry consensus. As threats evolve, products that can integrate protection, privacy, and performance have become more important. Avast's consistent performance across third-party testing and cross-platform environments supports its relevance for users who expect more than just antivirus.

In particular, ransomware remains a growing concern. Avast's Ransomware Shield, included in both Premium Security and Ultimate, automatically prevents unauthorized apps from modifying, deleting, or encrypting personal files. For users managing sensitive documents or creative work on their Macs, this level of protection can help prevent data loss or extortion incidents.

Both Avast Premium Security and Avast Ultimate are available as single-device or multi-device subscriptions. While the single-device plan is suitable for individuals using only one Mac, the multi-device subscription offers broader coverage for users operating across several platforms.

The review also acknowledged Avast's Stay Safe Virus Guarantee, which ensures that active subscribers have access to virus removal support. If Avast cannot remove the malware, the service offers a refund, subject to conditions. This guarantee reinforces consumer confidence, especially as threats become more evasive.

With device usage increasing globally and cyberattacks growing in volume and complexity, cybersecurity software must provide timely and scalable protection. The rise of hybrid work models, unsecured home networks, and increased personal device usage underscore the need for reliable tools on all platforms, including macOS.

While Mac users have traditionally relied on native protections, the evolving nature of online threats highlights the value of supplemental software. Phishing attempts, browser hijackers, and targeted ad tracking represent just a portion of the risks users face in 2025.

Software Experts' review emphasizes the role of tested, multi-layered protection in preventing digital compromise. In its assessment, Avast stood out for combining a strong antivirus engine with privacy tools and device optimization - all without compromising performance.

The full review, including technical evaluations and comparison data, is available at Software Experts .

About Avast

Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and part of GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN ), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats, for Mobile, PC or Mac, and is top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Learn more at Avast.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

