Canada Tumbler Ridge Secondary Shooting: RCMP Say 'Multiple Victims' As Suspect Is Found Dead

MENAFN - Live Mint) Canada School Shooting: RCMP officers in Canada's British Columbia northeast were responding on Tuesday to what police described as a confirmed active shooter incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, with authorities warning residents to shelter in place as investigators worked to determine the number of victims and whether more than one suspect was involved.

According to local media, an emergency alert issued by RCMP shortly after 2 p.m. PT covered a wide area around Tumbler Ridge, including Chetwynd and Dawson Creek, as police said there were“multiple victims” and urged the public not to leave their homes.

The emergency alert, issued at 2:15 p.m. PT, initially described the suspect as a woman wearing a dress with brown hair, read a report by Global Media. Police later said that the“original suspect” was believed to have been found dead.

RCMP said the situation remained fluid and that officers were continuing to assess the threat.“Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved,” a short police statement reads.

RCMP confirm victims but will not provide numbers or injuries

In a text message, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed that multiple victims were involved, though he did not specify how many people had been harmed or the severity of their injuries.

The incident has triggered heightened concern in the small community, which had a population of about 2,400 people according to the 2021 census.

Canada Police said residents in the Tumbler Ridge area should stay indoors, lock their doors, and refrain from leaving homes or businesses.

RCMP reiterated the guidance in a statement released during the response:“As of 1:20 p.m., the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP added that people in Tumbler Ridge should stay inside and shelter in place, lock their doors and refrain from leaving their home or businesses.

Schools placed on lockdown as district acknowledges 'secure and hold'

School District 59 said in a social media post that it was aware of a lockdown and a secure-and-hold at both Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Tumbler Ridge Elementary.

The district did not provide further details about the shooting, but confirmed that safety protocols were being followed.

Just after 5 p.m. PT, Tumbler Ridge Elementary School confirmed that they can release their students to their parents or guardians.

Police investigate whether a second suspect may be involved

While police said the original suspect was believed to have been located deceased, investigators stressed that the incident could not yet be considered fully resolved.

The RCMP statement suggested the possibility of a second suspect remained under review.

“Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved,” RCMP said.

Authorities have not released information about the victims, including whether they were students, staff, or others at the school.

A small community shaken as questions remain unanswered

Tumbler Ridge, located in British Columbia's Peace region, is a remote community where major emergencies can quickly strain local resources.

By early evening, police had not confirmed whether the shelter-in-place order would be lifted, nor had they released details about how the shooting unfolded, what weapons may have been involved, or whether there was an ongoing risk to the wider public.

For now, RCMP have urged residents to remain inside as officers continue to secure the area and account for victims.