Sidetrade charts its course in responsible AI with the publication of its 2024 CSR report.

Structured in accordance with the voluntary CSRD VSME framework, Sidetrade's 2024 report tells a standout story in the tech industry: a company that, in 2024, achieved remarkable revenue growth (+26%) while reducing its carbon footprint by 3.3%. This contrast reflects Sidetrade's core ambition: to decouple business growth from environmental impact.

“Cash is still the oxygen that fuels business growth. But that growth must no longer come at any cost. We have set a new standard, one that aligns performance with purpose,” said Olivier Novasque, CEO and founder at Sidetrade . “Our agentic AI, Aimie, must be useful, efficient, and capable of delivering business value, operational excellence, and positive societal impact.”





In 2024, Sidetrade launched an ambitious digital sobriety program . With a virtualization rate of 95.6%, data centers powered by renewable energy (both in Europe and North America), and a Power Usage Effectiveness of 1.39 (well below the EU average*), Sidetrade is redefining SaaS industry benchmarks.

Sidetrade also made a notable impact in non-financial ratings, earning a Platinum Medal from EthiFinance and a Silver Medal from EcoVadis , placing it among the top 15% of rated companies in Europe. This recognition highlights both its tangible carbon reductions and the strength of its CSR governance, led by a dedicated committee reporting to executive leadership.

“Excellence and ambition are the dual engines of our CSR journey,” said Philippe Gangneux, CFO and CSR Ambassador at Sidetrade . “Excellence ensures discipline in our commitments; ambition pushes us to aim higher, to reach further, and to generate lasting impact.”

As an active member of the United Nations Global Compact , Sidetrade has aligned its roadmap with 10 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, workplace equity, ethical governance, and digital resilience.

The 2024 Sidetrade CSR report, with detailed performance indicators, is available here .

*source: ADEME, 2024

